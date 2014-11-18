Duffield Man Wins a Jewel of a Prize

When Eugene Bowen scratched a Jewel 7’s Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery, he thought he’d won $100.

“I felt good about that,” he said.

But the Duffield man soon discovered he was wrong. He hadn’t won $100. He’d won $100,000!

He bought the winning ticket at Black Diamond Get It Market, located at 450 Duff-Patt Highway in Duffield.

Jewel 7’s (game No. 1431) is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. Tickets can be Diamond White, like the one Bowen bought, Sapphire Blue, Emerald Green or Ruby Red.

The retiree said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

According to Virginia Lottery officials, the lottery generates more than $1.4 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Virginia Lottery generated more than $538.6 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2014. For more info, visit their website. They suggest to please play responsibly.