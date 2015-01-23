Comments Accepted for Route 224 Curve Improvement Project

Approximately 30 persons stopped by to view some proposed changes to Wadlow Gap Highway during a public hearing held last week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) held the design public hearing Jan. 13 at the Wadlow Gap Ruritan Bingo Building to display plans for a proposed curve improvement project on Route 224 in the Wadlow Gap area of Scott County.

According to Michelle Earl, Communications Manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Bristol District Office, the meeting gave citizens an opportunity to review and discuss plans for a proposed curve improvement project, located on the northbound approach to the bridge over North Fork Holston River.

The estimated cost for the project is $6.7 million and would run from .06 mile south of the intersection of Route 614 to .34 mile south of that same intersection. The project is funded through the federal highway transportation system and is considered safety/curve improvements.

Citizens were able to review maps, drawings and other materials explaining the proposed project and discuss the plans with VDOT representatives during the two-hour meeting. They were also able to record verbal comments during the meeting.

Download (PDF, 2.94MB)

According to VDOT, Wadlow Gap Highway carries traffic from Scott County to Kingsport/Sullivan County, Tenn. More than 8,000 vehicles per day use the route, based on 2013 estimates.

The project would realign two curves near the bridge over the North Fork of the Holston River by constructing a single curve. The new road will feature one 12-foot-wide lane in each direction and 10-foot-wide shoulders on each side of the roadway.

Where guardrail is needed, the shoulders will be 3-feet-wide. Eight feet of the shoulders’ width will be paved.

Right-of-way acquisition for the project is anticipated to begin in late summer 2015 with construction slated to start in late fall 2017. According to VDOT, three residences are impacted by the construction project.

During construction, motorists can expect temporary lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Access to entrances and connecting roads within the project limits will be maintained during construction.

The project is expected to take a year to complete. The speed limit inside the work zone will be lowered to 35 mph for safety reasons.

Written comments may be submitted to VDOT by Jan. 30 to the following address: Virginia Department of Transportation, Jim Jones, Project Manager, VDOT Bristol, 870 Bonham Road, Bristol, Va. 24201.

Comments may also be emailed to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov.

For additional information contact the VDOT District Office at (276) 669-6151 or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.