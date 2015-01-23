Star to Highlight County’s Bicentennial in 2015

In honor of the bicentennial of Scott County, the Scott County Virginia Star plans to highlight the county’s legacy in its annual progress edition.

Slated to be published March 25, 2015, the edition features a look back at the county’s 200-year-old history.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Scott County in this year’s progress edition,” explained Lisa McCarty, publisher of the Scott County Virginia Star. “We are asking our local community to share pictures that demonstrate the strength and character of the county to be published in this special edition.

“We will accept historical photographs depicting families, scenery and events that have taken place over the past 200 years.”

The newspaper will accept photos by mail, email or in person. Every photograph will be identified with the name of the presenter and returned immediately to the owner.

In 1915, Scott County celebrated 100 years of existence Sept. 29, 1915 in conjunction with the county fair. During the centennial celebration, schoolchildren were invited to wear white ribbons and march from the Scott County Courthouse to Moccasin Gap.

Citizens were invited to join the festive occasion with an announcement published in the Gate City Herald (forerunner to the Scott County Virginia Star) on Sept. 23, 1915.

“All citizens of the county are urged to attend the Centennial Celebration to be held September 29. This will be the only opportunity you will ever have of attending a celebration of this kind in Scott County. Let every family come and bring dinner so you can have friends and acquaintances join you at the dinner hour and once more enjoy Scott County’s hospitality. Let’s make it a day of happy associations to be cherished by parent and child far into the future.”

Despite all of their grand plans in 1915, rain canceled all of the events except for the unveiling of a monument in Moccasin Gap to mark the county’s first court.

In 1965, county leaders held a grand celebration over several days in August 1965.

The sesquicentennial event included a parade in downtown Gate City and numerous other activities including a fashion show, Old Fashioned Day where participants wore clothes from the 1815 era, fireworks, Founder’s Day and the performance of a new play, “Great Scott,” written especially for the occasion in addition to other events.

Local folks still reminisce about the beard-growing contest among local men and the crowning of Miss Sesquicentennial.

In the spirit of the county’s historical past, the newspaper encourages anyone with information and historical photos from Scott County to contact the office.

“We would love to have photos from not just the previous celebrations but any item that represents Scott County,” McCarty added.

All photos will be returned to their owners in their original form and will include the name of each submitter.

The deadline to submit pictures is March 18.

Photos can be sent to Bicentennial, Scott County Virginia Star, P.O. Box 218, Gate City, Va. 24251 or emailed to info@virginiastar.org. The newspaper can be contacted by phone at 386-6300.