Section of Rt. 65 Closed in Scott Co. (UPDATE)

BRISTOL – A section of Route 65/72 between Fort Blackmore and Dungannon in Scott County is closed due to a section of the road collapsing. The closure is located about 2.7 miles east of Fort Blackmore.

Vehicle traffic should detour using Routes 71 and 680 to access Route 65. It is recommended truck traffic use Routes 71 and Alternate 58 to access Route 65.

In the coming days Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff will begin evaluating the site and preparing for repairs. No timeframe for reopening has been established.

Meanwhile, travel throughout the region is being affected by snowy, icy conditions, so those on the road are advised to drive carefully.

Photos below courtesy of Brandon Powers.