Section of Route 65 Closed in Scott County After Cave-In

Officials Estimate Road to Open By Wednesday

Repairs are underway to repair a section of Route 65/72 that collapsed last week due to extreme weather.

A section of Route 65/72 between Fort Blackmore and Dungannon in Scott County was closed last Wednesday evening due to a section of the road collapsing. The closure is located about 2.7 miles east of Fort Blackmore.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, vehicle traffic should detour using Routes 71 and 680 to access Route 65. It is recommended truck traffic use Routes 71 and Alternate 58 to access Route 65.

VDOT staff hoped to open the road by 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It will be temporarily be a gravel patch until asphalt plants open.

Michelle Earl of VDOT’s Bristol Office said that four portions of other routes remain closed in Scott County due to flooding conditions. They include Route 670, 674 (Ponderosa Road) and 871 (Natural Tunnel Parkway).

“Our maintenance manager said that Route 65 should be open to traffic by the end of the week, barring any new weather incidents,” Earl stated.

Route 670 is closed from Saratoga Lane to Addington Frame Road. Route 674, Ponderosa Road, is closed from the same points – Saratoga Lane to Addington Frame Road. Both routes are located in the Nickelsville area.

In the Duffield area, Natural Tunnel Parkway (Route 871) is closed at Mabe-Stanleytown Road (Route 653).

For the latest information on road conditions in Virginia, visit <www.VirginiaDOT.org> and click on text views then road conditions table: <www.511virginia.org/mobile/?menu_id=conditions>. The road conditions table can be sorted by county (routes are entered twice in most cases, one entry for each direction of the route).

VDOT offers the following safety recommendations to drivers who must be on the road during flooding: