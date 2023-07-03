ARC Grant to Aid ASD’s Forest Farming Partnership

An Appalachian Re­gional Commission planning grant pro­vided to Virginia Tech and its two partners – Appalachian Sustain­able Development in Duffield and Mill Creek Creative in Floyd – will help jumpstart a plan to accelerate Appalachia’s forest farming industry and grow the market for non-timber forest prod­ucts in Central Appala­chia. The project is funded by $490,647 in federal funding to VT […]