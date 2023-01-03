Arrest Report

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Nov. 28 Anita D. Bevins, 46, Dungannon, assault. Nov. 29 Daniel Kain Hall, 22, Gate City, violation of probation (6 counts), fail to appear. Daniel Wesley Middleton, 37, Pennington Gap, violation of probation (2 counts). Christopher Michael Farmer, 39, Big Stone Gap, violation of probation. Cody A. […]