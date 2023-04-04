Arrest Report

Editor’s note: The fol­lowing information was provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. March 20 Summer Renee Mc­Cloud, 24, Gate City, violation of probation (6 counts). Christopher Ray Wagner, 35, Blackwa­ter, DWI 3rd offense within 10 years, fail to wear a seatbelt. Jackson Vowell, 24, Pennington Gap, ob­struction of justice, lar­ceny. March 21 Bradley Justin Ar­nold, 31, Laurel Bloom­ery, Tenn., […]