Arrest Report

Editor’s note: The fol­lowing information was provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. June 1 Joseph Ross Belcher, 30, Church Hill, Tenn., DWI second offense within 5 years. Stephen Anthony Robinson, 73, Louis­ville, Ky., speeding 78/55 mph zone. June 2 McKinley Ray Bow­ers, 45, Jonesborough, Tenn., violation of pro­bation (6 counts). Cody Alan Fugate, 30, Church Hill, Tenn., grand larceny. […]