Arrest Report

Editor’s note: The fol­lowing information was provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. June 1 William Stephenson Rasnick, 23, Clintwood, violation of probation (4 counts). Tiffany Lynn Howell, 28, Kingsport, Tenn., violation of probation. June 3 Samuel William Compton, 59, Nickels­ville, disorderly con­duct, possession of narcotics (3 counts), assault, intoxicated in public. Jeff Alan Deirth, 55, St. Charles, no proof […]