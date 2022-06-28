Arrest Report

Editor’s note: The fol­lowing information was provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. June 13 Jimmy Lee Williams, 34, Dungannon, stran­gulation, brandish a firearm, petit larceny, fail to appear. Bobby Patrick Dock­ery, 41, Castlewood, vio­lation of probation. Thomas Keith Jes­see, 55, Duffield, intoxi­cated in public. Timothy Todd Bish­op, 46, Duffield, ob­struction of justice. Joseph Belt Skeen, 37, Big Stone Gap, […]