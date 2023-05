Enjoy a guided walk with a park interpret­er down to the Natu­ral Tunnel at “Tunnel Talk” on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. The tour departs from the visi­tor’s center. Spend time floating five and a half miles down the Clinch River at “Kayak the Clinch” on Saturday, May 13 at 8:30 a.m. This section of water is designated less […]