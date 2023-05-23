ASD Expands Staff to Provide More Resources, Services

By LMCCarty | on May 23, 2023

Appalachian Sus­tainable Development (ASD) announces the creation of four new staff positions that will exclusively work to serve small scale farm­ers and food producers in Central Appalachia, where smaller opera­tions often face barriers to success. ASD worked with partners across Central Appalachia to secure funds to employ staff for five years and is now seeking individu­als with the skills to […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!