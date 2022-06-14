ASD Launches Region’s First Farmer Networking Pride Coalition

Appalachian Sus­tainable Development (ASD) has launched the region’s first Farmer Pride Coalition to serve as a networking and education group to pro­vide business and edu­cational opportunities for farmers, growers, agroforesters, produc­ers and others in the food system who iden­tify as LGBTQ+. ASD will begin this work with a focus group meeting in the fall and expects that feedback from participants […]