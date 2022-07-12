ASD to Hold Farm-to-Table Event in Abingdon

Appalachian Sus­tainable Development (ASD) will bring guests to Stormbrew Farm for the first on farm event there, on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Space is limited to 30 guests for this intimate experience and $60/person tick­ets must be purchased in advance: <https:// www.eventbrite.com/ e/ an- evening- at- stormbrew-farm-tick­ets 369028824147>;. One hundred percent of all proceeds benefit Appalachian Sustain­able Development. […]