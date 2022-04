Family members of the late O. Gene Dishner, who served as the first county ad­ministrator in Scott County, unveiled a new marker that pro­claims the bridge over Stock Creek on Fincastle Road, just off the Natural Tunnel Parkway as the O. Gene Dishner Bridge. Dishner fam­ily members in atten­dance at Saturday’s event include (front) his granddaughter, Audrey, his wife, Bet­ty, […]