Liberty Celebra­tion 2022, which fea­tures a 100-member choir, a live orchestra, dancers and military recognition, is planned for Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 25 at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at Higher Ground Baptist Church. Tickets for the patriotic extravaganza are $5 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted for free. Visit <www.libertycel­ebration.com> to learn more. […]