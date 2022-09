Friday night fish fry is planned for Fri­day, Oct. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Manville Community Center. The menu includes Alas­kan whitefish fillets, chicken tenders, hush­puppies, fries, slaw, homemade desserts and a drink for $12. The cost for children under 12 is $6. Carryout is available. Proceeds are used to maintain and improve the Manville Community Center. […]