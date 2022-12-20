Celebrate the Season

Nickelsville Elementary 21st Century Afterschool students participated in the Nickelsville Christmas parade. Three Scott County Elementary Schools were awarded this grant (Nickelsville, Duffield and Shoemaker) and offer before school, afterschool and summer school programs. The grant helps provide tutoring/homework help, project-based learning and activities, recreational activities, supper and STREAM activities for approximately 200 students in county schools throughout the year.