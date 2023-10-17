Citizens Schedule Town Hall Meeting on Nuclear Reactors

year ago, Gov. Glenn Youngkin met at a site in Wise County to introduce his energy plan that includes the possible development of small nuclear reactions in Southwest Virginia. Local organizers are planning a town hall meeting to allow residents to discuss the potential pitfalls of Youngkin’s plan. Sponsored by the Alliance for Appalachia, the Appalachian Peace Education Center, the […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!