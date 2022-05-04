Congressional Art Winner

Twin Springs High School senior Emma Dingus earned third place in the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Her artwork entitled “Appalachian Evening” will hang in Rep. Morgan Griffith’s Abingdon office. Others earning honors were first place - Maria Wilson of Virginia High School and second place - Natalie Vega of Carroll County High School. This is the […]
