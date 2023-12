1. Peter and this brother were fishermen. James, Simon or An­drew Matthew 5:1, Mat­thew 4:18, Matthew 4:21-22 2. Seth had this mur­derer for a brother. David, Adonijah, Cain Genesis 4:17, 1 Sam­uel 17:28. Genesis 4:25 3. Abihu and this brother were killed because they offered strange fire to God. Adonijah, Nadah, Cain Leviticus 10:1-2, 1 Samuel 17:28, Judges 1:1-5