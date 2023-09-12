Dental Assisting

Mountain Empire Community College’s Dental Assistant students participated in the inaugural Lee County Healthy Day held Sept. 8. Dozens of patients attended the free clinic, and it introduced students to another aspect of community service and public health. MECC students worked alongside second year doctoral students from Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Dental Medicine and other local volunteers. MECC participants […]
