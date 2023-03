For the second time in a week, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the Sullivan County’s Sheriff Office. Last Tuesday, sher­iff’s deputies helped to apprehend a Hawkins County, Tenn. man af­ter he tried to elude Sul­livan County sheriff’s deputies. Jason Paul Carrier, 40, Mount Carmel, Tenn. was captured by Deputy Tihlee Ander­son, who chased him down and secured […]