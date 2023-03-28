Distracted Driving Month Reminds Drivers to Pay Attention

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and estimates show that U.S. roadways are more dangerous than ever. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual campaign encourages drivers to put down their phones, pay attention and take responsibility for the daily choices they make on the road. “Distracted driving of any kind increases the risk of accidents for the driver, passengers […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!