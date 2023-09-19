DMV Offers Electronic Title Transfer for Qualified Vehicle Sales

As part of DMV’s re­newed efforts to provide superior service to Vir­ginians, the agency is expanding its already extensive menu of on­line options on its newly designed website. Qual­ified vehicle buyers and sellers now have the ability to transfer vehi­cle ownership electroni­cally. The electronic ti­tling (e-titling) program gives an individual sell­ing a vehicle to an indi­vidual buyer the abil­ity to […]