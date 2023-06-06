Dungannon Outdoor Projects Earn VOF Grants

A pair of Dungan­non projects have re­ceived grant funds from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. Last week, the Vir­ginia Outdoors Foun­dation (VOF) awarded nearly $2.3 million in grants for projects that protect open space for public benefit in 21 counties and cities. The 22 grants were awarded from VOF’s Preservation Trust Fund and Get Outdoors Fund grant programs. The Preservation Trust […]