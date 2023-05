The Dungannon El­ementary School Sci­ence Club, under the guidance of Lenora Chandler and Ashley Culbertson, recently had the opportunity to present their findings to the High Knob En­hancement Cooperation (HKEC) Board. The meeting was hosted by the Town of Dungan­non at the Dungannon Depot. The Science Club was awarded a mini grant from the Clinch River Youth Summit, which they […]