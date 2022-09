person voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 gen­eral election began Fri­day Sept. 23, and con­tinues through Nov. 5. Voters can submit absentee ballots by mail or in person at their local registrar’s office, commonly re­ferred to as early vot­ing. No application or reason is necessary to vote early. Scott County Voter Registrar Michael Ed­wards noted that voters in all six […]