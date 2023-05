The Scott County Re­publican Party had a huge turnout at Satur­day’s canvass and fire­house caucus. A total of 1,731 vot­ers came out during the seven-hour event to choose the party’s can­didates for the Novem­ber General Election. And after the results were counted, there were a few surprises. Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds defeated two challengers to earn the Republican nomination […]