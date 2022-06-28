Enjoy a Safe, Happy Independence Day

By LMCCarty | on June 28, 2022

Independence Day is a celebration of the United States of Amer­ica. The holiday is marked by fanfare and large parties, complete with barbecues, fire­works and parades. As fun as July 4th festivities typically are, injuries, particularly those involving fire­works, are a concern that celebrants should not take lightly. There were 15,600 firework- related injuries result­ing in hospital treat­ment in 2020, […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!