Farm Credit of the Virginias Makes $15,000 Christmas Donation to Local Charities

This month, Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending coop­erative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and ru­ral homeowners in Vir­ginia, West Virginia and Maryland, pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000 which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. The annual donation was made on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates. […]