FEMA Region 3 Helps Bereaved Families, Reaches COVID Funeral Cost Milestone

The Federal Emer­gency Management Agency’s mission is to help people. In doing so, FEMA Region 3 has marked an important milestone in its CO­VID 19 operation: fu­neral assistance funds provided to families of applicants have topped $208 million. The funds have gone to more than 30,000 be­reaved families in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. […]