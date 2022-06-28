Five Virginia ABC-Related Laws Go Into Effect on July 1

Starting Friday, July 1, five laws impacting the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Au­thority (ABC), its licens­ees and applicants for ABC licenses will take effect. The Virginia Gen­eral Assembly passed the following Virginia ABC-related legislative proposals during the 2022 session, and Gov­ernor Glenn Youngkin signed them into law. Third-Party Delivery License/Cocktails To-Go (HB 426 and SB 254) – Both bills create […]