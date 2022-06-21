Forest Service Reopens Bark Camp Campground

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Bark Camp Campground is now open to visitors. This popular recreation site, located on the Clinch Ranger District in Scott County, has been closed since 2019 when the site underwent extensive waterline, plumbing, and reservoir repairs. Last season it remained closed due to the lack of a volunteer campground host. The campground is […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!