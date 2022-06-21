Forest Service Reopens Bark Camp Campground

The George Wash­ington and Jefferson National Forests’ Bark Camp Campground is now open to visitors. This popular recre­ation site, located on the Clinch Ranger Dis­trict in Scott County, has been closed since 2019 when the site un­derwent extensive wa­terline, plumbing, and reservoir repairs. Last season it re­mained closed due to the lack of a volunteer campground host. The campground is […]