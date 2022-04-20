Former Equalization Board Chair Blasts BOS Decision

The former chairperson of the recently fired 2022 Scott County Equalization Board claimed mistakes by the county’s hired assessment group and the appointment scheduling fiasco were entirely the fault of county officials. Earlier this month, the Scott County Board of Supervisors dismissed the county’s entire equalization board due to speculation that one member wasn’t a county resident while another member […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!