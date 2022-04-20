Former Equalization Board Chair Blasts BOS Decision

By LMCCarty | on April 19, 2022

The former chair­person of the recently fired 2022 Scott Coun­ty Equalization Board claimed mistakes by the county’s hired as­sessment group and the appointment scheduling fiasco were entirely the fault of county officials. Earlier this month, the Scott County Board of Supervisors dis­missed the county’s en­tire equalization board due to speculation that one member wasn’t a county resident while another member […]

