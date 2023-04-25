Former Mount Rogers Health Director Selected as New State Health Commissioner

By LMCCarty | on April 25, 2023

Gov. Glenn Young­kin announced his ap­pointment of longtime healthcare leader Dr. Karen Shelton, MD FA­COG as the next State Health Commissioner. “Experience and leadership matter. Dr. Shelton brings a wealth of knowledge in patient care and is positioned to recognize the individu­alized needs of all Vir­ginians,” said Young­kin. “Dr. Shelton will be a tremendous asset to public health across the […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!