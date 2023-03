Thomas Henry Hintze and Savannah Marie Smith, bolth aged twenty-two, plan on tying the knot on August 5, 2023 at their goat farm in Fort Blackmore. In lieu of wedding gifts, they are ask­ing for donations to the Lucky Limb Foundation for Three-Legged Goats. The event will feature a string quartet, will be B.Y.O.B., and sandwiches will be offered at […]