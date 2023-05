This past weekend, Gate City High School’s academic team joined 303 of the top high school quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis for the 2023 High School National Championship Tourna­ment to determine who was the best. The team, which fin­ished at 5-5 overall, in­stigated one of the most memorable comebacks in the meet’s history. Down 120-5, the Dev­ils […]