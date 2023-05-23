GC Academic Team to Participate in NAQZ National Championship

By LMCCarty | on May 23, 2023

With its strong finish at the Mountain 7 District Scholastic Bowl Tourna­ment, the quiz bowl team from Gate City High School proved themselves wor­thy to play on a national stage. On Friday, May 26, the team will represent their school in a 302-team na­tional competition, the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis […]

