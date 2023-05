At last Tuesday’s Gate City Town Coun­cil meeting, the board held its annual public hearing on the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year bud­get. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 9, new mayor Jamie Lawson presided over his first meeting and welcomed Tyler Kilgore, Cotton Roberts, Pat Elliott and Dex­ter Harmon along with Town Manager Greg Jones and Town Attor­ney Michele Brooks. […]