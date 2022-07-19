Despite a consensus a week earlier to apply for Industrial Revitaliza­tion Funds (IRF), Gate City officials decided to pass on applying this year due to a lack of available buildings.

At last Tuesday’s meeting of the Gate City Town Council, the board also discussed possible uses for their second round of Ameri­can Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

All five council mem­bers – Robin Richards, Cotton Roberts, Roger Cassell, Wallace Ross Jr. and Tyler Kilgore – along with Mayor Bob Richards, town man­ager Greg Jones and town attorney Michele Brooks were present at the meeting.

For their second in­flux of ARPA, the town received $969,560 for a total of slightly less than $1.94 million over the two years. The council voted to transfer the second allotment of ARPA funds to the Vir­ginia Investment Pool (VIP) account to accrue interest while they for­malize their plan to spend the funds on.

A majority of the ARPA funding has been committed to oth­er plans, projects and equipment, leaving $880,962 available. All funds must be commit­ted by Dec. 31, 2024.

While the council’s proposed projects and purchases for ARPA funds were included in the town’s approved Fiscal Year 2023 bud­get, the Gate City Plan­ning Commission and Gate City Frontier of­fered some suggested ways to use the money.

Both organizations wanted trees or green­ery added to the down­town area along with the construction of permanent restrooms and new decorative streetlights. But their proposals came with a higher price tag than the available funding and there was not enough money available to fund all proposed ideas, let alone the three they had in common. After some debate, the council decided to pursue a greenery project and a decorative streetlight project with an estimated combined cost of $415,000.

They were forced to cut multiple other previously approved projects from ARPA funding in order to reach this goal. Their proposal was to eliminate the purchases of a mini excavato backhoe on tracks, a sewer camera, a sewer jetter, a 12-foot equipment trailer, a 30×30 public works building and six defibrillators for the town. The cuts free up $440,000 in ARPA funding to allow the $415,000 needed to fund the proposed costs ARPA of the streetlights and a greenery project.

The price tag of $400,000 for the lighting project comes from a bid from Appalachian Power to completely redo the lights from the ground up. That would also put Appalachian Power in control of any maintenance required on the lights. Cassell added that this was an older bid that will need to be re-estimated.

He also noted there was a cheaper solution to have the town do the lighting renovations themselves, but it would make them responsible for maintenance. “In the near term,” said Kilgore, “We could go ahead and earmark the money and we can investigate alternative solutions, to go do it on our own, understanding that we own the maintenance and everything.” However, no vote was made as the item was tabled as Jones works to secure more specific cost estimates for projects.

Earlier this month, the town’s Economic Development Committee discussed possibly purchasing a building to revitalize commercial property within the downtown area and make an application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) special fund for commercial revitalization. Initially, the committee wanted to purchase the building formerly known as Jake’s Pool Hall which is connected to the Gate City Theatre in order to continue their project to create an open air theater. However, the building’s current owner is not ready to sell.

The committee then decided that they would pursue the building formerly known as Chris’ Mercantile in order to create a possible boutique and hotel. However, that building has already been sold. With no other properties for sale within the town limits that suit their requirements, the council decided to pass on the item. Jason Snapp with Mattern and Craig gave the engineer’s report and discussed the recently approved Kane Street Sidewalk Project. The project creates a sidewalk that safely circles the downtown area of Gate City.

The project is funded through the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), but VDOT has not yet announced the total amount being funded. Snapp believes it will be at least another year before any ground is broken on this project. Snapp also discussed a plan to rehabilitate the Gate City Theatre’s I-beams. He stated they will be able to contract work to scrape and clean the beams instead of a full scale rehab of the entire structure. The estimated cost is between $30,000-$40,000, but a discussion on the topic was tabled for a later date.

Gate City Frontier’s (GCF) Executive Director Leslie Crawford attended to give a report on the organization’s activity in the last month as a part of the town’s agreement to partner with the non-profit organization. Crawford’s report noted that the Virginia Main Street program’s new Southwest Virginia representative, Nicole Childress, planned to tour Gate City soon. The town is currently an affiliate member of the program and wants to become a designated Main Street Community, a project headed by GCF. Gate City’s previous Main Street representative was located in Richmond, making its challengingly to contact. However, Childress is located in Abingdon. “She will be available to us when needed. She actually reached out to me,” said Crawford, “And said that she would be thrilled to come visit us at any time.

So, we’re very excited about that.” Crawford also discussed that Gate City Frontier has partnered with Holston Broadcasting and the Kingsport Times-News to advertise their upcoming July through October events which include the Back to School Bash, a Christian concert and the Harvest Moon Festival. During the council reports, Ross discussed how the town’s borders were unclearly defined and wanted to look for ways to make it more obvious when visitors are entering and leaving Gate City town limits.

The council stumbled onto the idea of adding more banners with possible Gate City Blue Devils banners lining the highway and up Kane Street along with the town’s eat, dine and shop banners lining the parking lot of Food Lion. They plan to consider the proposal at a later date. Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller gave the police department’s report and had no additional information to add on the initial monthly report. He has found that the department has been very busy but is doing good work. “We had zero reportable crashes in town this month,” said Miller. “In my memory, the whole seven years I’ve been here, I don’t remember having zero crashes in the middle of summer. “We changed up some of the places we were concentrating on,” continued Miller.

“We were making sure we were out on Kane Street a lot. These guys have been doing a good job of reporting citations looking to change behaviors.” The council also discussed amendments to be made to the town’s solid waste codes with the addition of their newly purchased trash cans and trash trucks, which have not yet been obtained.

The amendments include the removal of plastic bags as approved solid waste containers as so all solid waste will be stowed within the approved trash cans, the ones provided by the town, in designated solid waste containers, such as trash bags.

The town will give one trash can to every household, firm, corporation and business at no charge. However, more trash cans can be requested for a one-time fee of $75 and an additional $10 collection fee every month. No decision on the amendments were made as the council will need to review the amendments before setting a public hearing date to receive comments on the proposed changes. The Gate City Town Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gate City Town Hall. All meetings are open to the public.