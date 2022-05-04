GC Town Manager Receives ICMA Designation

Greg Jones, Town Manager of the Town of Gate City, recently earned the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Jones is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics and by increasing the proficiency […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!