GC’s EDARC Seeks Council Approval to Apply for Revitalization Funds

At a special-called meeting of Gate City’s Economic Development Committee held last Tuesday, the board dis­cussed their application for a grant project fund­ed through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Devel­opment’s (DHCH) In­dustrial Revitalization Fund. The Economic De­velopment Committee consists of town council members, Cotton Rob­erts and Roger Cassell and Town Manager Greg Jones. Mayor Bob Richards joined the […]