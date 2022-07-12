GC’s EDARC Seeks Council Approval to Apply for Revitalization Funds

At a special-called meeting of Gate City’s Economic Development Committee held last Tuesday, the board discussed their application for a grant project funded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCH) Industrial Revitalization Fund. The Economic Development Committee consists of town council members, Cotton Roberts and Roger Cassell and Town Manager Greg Jones. Mayor Bob Richards joined the […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!