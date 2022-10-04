Grant-Funded Project Provides Improved Access at Keith Memorial Park

Under a brilliant blue sky on Thursday, local authorities and volunteers from Keith Memorial Park celebrated the park’s latest milestone – the addition of a paved access trail at the facility. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the site with representatives from the Nickelsville Area Recreation Association board of directors, county officials, community volunteers and Kellie Seaton, representing Virginia […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!