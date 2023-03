Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Madi­son Tincher, DPT, to HMG Rehabilitation at Medi­cal Plaza located at 105 West Stone Drive, Suite 1D, Kingsport, Tenn. Tincher has always been active and grew up in an athletic family, playing three sports in high school. She has always had a passion for helping others and an interest in how the body moves, making […]