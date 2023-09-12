Hobbs Receives DVM Degree

Dalena Hobbs of Hiltons received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tenn. at the 2023 Commencement Ceremony. She attended Lincoln Memorial University for undergraduate work. She is the daughter of Jack Hobbs Jr. and stepdaughter of Samantha Hobbs. She has a job at Kingsport Veterinary Hospital in […]