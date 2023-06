The Wildmans, a brother and sister combo (Eli and Aila Wildman), along with award-winning banjoist Victor Furtado perform Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons. Growing up in and based out of the small one stoplight town of Floyd in the heart of Appalachia, the Wildmans represent Appalachian American culture not only through their […]