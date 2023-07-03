Job Corps Launches Recruitment Drive in Virginia

By LMCCarty | on July 03, 2023

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a sum­mer recruitment drive in Virginia, offering immediate openings and free ca­reer training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households. Free career training and openings are available at the Blue Ridge, Flat­woods and Old Dominion campuses. “Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!