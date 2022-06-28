LENOWISCO Offers COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Under 5

Effective Monday, June 27, the LENOWISCO Health District began offering the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Because the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and your local health department have been planning for the expansion of vaccine […]
